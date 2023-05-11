Software Testing Market size to grow by USD 15.94 billion from 2022 to 2027, Nor… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The software testing market size is expected to grow by USD 15.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 9.22% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market’s overall growth. The growing use of software and applications in the retail, BFSI, telecom, and media industries in the region drives up demand for software testing services. The largest providers of banking services, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMorgan), Citigroup Inc. (Citigroup), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Goldman Sachs Group), and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group), modernize their IT infrastructure and implementing new IT solutions that incorporate cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing and IoT. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Software Testing Market: Increasing adoption of mobile testing to drive growth

The rise in test automation services drive market growth. Services for test automation are very popular with businesses, where they speed up software testing and shorten the testing turnaround time.

Due to these services, the software is tested using an automated testing methodology by the tester.

Test automation services’ primary goal is to minimize manual intervention and enhance testing results. Also, the automation tool in a software testing process automates the login and registration forms, user access counts, all GUI elements, database connections, and other test-related tasks.

Furthermore, these services have a number of advantages that encourage businesses to use them, including shorter testing times and cost savings.

Software Testing Market: Growing Momentum Of Crowdsourced Testing