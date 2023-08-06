Solar Art Announces Acquisition of Window Film Company Layr – Press Release

Solar Art is announcing its second New York acquisition this year. Layr was founded 6 years ago by Will Pulman and has quickly become one of the fastest growing film companies in the New York market as well as nationwide.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Layr’s customer base includes mainly commercial clients including schools, office buildings, and high end retailers. This transaction expands Solar Art’s presence on the East Coast and adds additional infrastructure in the New York market. Layr adds 13 employees to Solar Art’s staff as well as a New York City office and an additional warehouse.

Layr will combine forces with Solar Art’s recent acquisition of New York Window Film. Over the next few months, Solar Art will merge the two offices for a combined New York operation. Owner Will Pulman will stay on as Director of Business Development for Solar Art and help continue to grow the New York market.

“Layr is for sure an anomaly in this industry as well as a different type of company for us to acquire. Their rapid growth is really unprecedented and something we have never seen in this business. Historically we have bought companies with longer histories but we are thrilled to partner with Will and supply resources and infrastructure to the Layr team to help them grow into the future,” said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of Solar Art.

About Solar Art

Solar Art is the nation’s largest commercial & home window film and graphics installation company with offices in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Phoenix, Nashville, Boston and New York. Solar Art services include energy efficient window film, security window film, anti-graffiti film, DefenseLite installations and custom graphics. Solar Art is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

To learn more, visit the Solar Art websites at www.solarart.com, https://layr.com

Contact:

Solar Art, Headquarters

23042 Mill Creek Dr.

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Phone: 949-825.6940

E-mail: [email protected]