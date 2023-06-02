Solar Panel Market is to reach USD 256.44 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 7…. – Press Release

Pune, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “Solar Panel Market“. The Solar Panel Market size was valued at USD 156.4 Billion in 2022. The total Solar Panel Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 256.44 Billion during the forecast period.
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 156.4 Billion
|Market Size in 2029
|USD 256.44 Billion
|CAGR
|7.3 percent (2023-2029)
|Forecast Period
|2023-2029
|Base Year
|2022
|Number of Pages
|279
|No. of Tables
|111
|No. of Charts and Figures
|110
|Segment Covered
|By Type, Technology, Solar Panel types, Installation Type, and End User, Distribution Channel.
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America
|Report Coverage
|Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.
Solar Panel Market Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Solar Panel Market. The Solar Panel Market is segmented By Type, Technology, Solar Panel types, Installation Type, and End User, Distribution Channel. The Solar Panel Market report is a guide for investors that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the market by revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence. Data for analysis of the Solar Panel Market industry is collected by both primary and secondary research methods. The report is a detailed analysis of the Solar Panel Market by country, regional and global presence. The Solar…