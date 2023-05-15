Solar Panel Market Size & Share to Surpass $264.0 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Mark… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Solar Panel Market is valued at USD 152.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 264.0 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.20% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The market expansion is anticipated to persist in the upcoming years due to elevated electricity costs and the availability of less expensive solar panels. The surge in demand for solar panels in the household rooftop solar market and the reduced costs of using polysilicon and silver in producing solar cells will further drive the market’s progress. Moreover, the decreased cost of solar panels has motivated several governments worldwide to undertake more measures and offer incentives, which is expected to foster the advancement of the residential solar panel market.

We forecast that the thin films in solar panel market sales will account for more than 66% of total sales by 2030. Thin-film solar panels are popular for electricity generation, particularly in areas where other photovoltaic cells are unsuitable. These panels are composed mainly of thin semiconductor layers embedded in glass, plastic, or metal. Thin-film solar panels, particularly perovskite solar cells, have the potential to become the most sustainable and viable solution among all technologies shortly.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/solar-panel-market-2130/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Producing high demand for renewable energy sources creates demand in the market

Due to the depletion of natural resources such as crude oil, coal, and natural gas and the negative environmental impact of fossil fuels, there has been a tremendous demand for renewable energy. Solar panels provide various advantages over their land-based counterparts, which is why they are expected to experience an increase in demand, especially in areas with a high concentration of…