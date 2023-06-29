Sold-out 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show Attracts Thousands of Qualified Buyers, Inn… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — More than 30,000 specialty food and beverage industry professionals registered for the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) sold-out 67th Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25-27 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Registration was up 20% over 2022, and the Show achieved year-over-year increases in all key qualified buyer categories attending the Show, including a 21% increase in retailers; a 20% increase in food service, and a 12% increase in distributors.

Fancy Food Shows are the largest specialty food industry events in North America for product discovery and networking.

The Fancy Food Shows are the largest specialty food industry events in North America for product discovery, trendspotting, and networking. Exhibit space sold out in mid-May, and more than 2,200 domestic and international companies across 40+ specialty food and beverage categories exhibited at the Show. In addition to makers and buyers, the show attracted industry affiliates, press, influencers, investors, and trendspotters.

“As a not-for-profit membership trade association, the Specialty Food Association operates the Fancy Food Shows as a service to our more than 3,000 member companies,” said SFA President Bill Lynch. “The Fancy Food Shows were created to help facilitate the growth of the specialty food industry, and they are the premiere destination for those who want to see, taste, and experience the incredible breadth of specialty products available today. Specialty food and beverage makers are innovators and trendsetters, and that was on full display during this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show.”

Sales of specialty foods and beverages are projected to reach $207 billion in 2023, according to data from the 2023-24 State of the Specialty Food Industry Report . Specialty products make up nearly 22 percent of food sales, up from less than 14 percent a decade ago.