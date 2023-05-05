Solder Materials Market size to grow by USD 840.63 million from 2022 to 2027, AP… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The solder materials market size is expected to grow by USD 840.63 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 3.77% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the market’s overall growth. In 2022, the growth in end-user industries in the region results in the increased demand for solder materials. The end-user industries include automotive, consumer electronics, building, and power. Moreover, due to the growing urban population in APAC, several governments and public-private partnership (PPP) projects targeted toward the development of public infrastructure and utility infrastructure have been initiated in the region. For example, in May 2022, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a policy-based loan worth USD 400 million to help the government of the Philippines in the development of infrastructure projects during the forecast period. For more key insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Solder Materials Market: Increasing electronic components in vehicles to drive growth

The increasing number of electronic components in vehicles is a significant driver for the market growth.

The demand for automotive PCBs (printed circuit boards) is expected to rise owing to the rising use of electronic components in vehicles.

This includes the introduction of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems in mass mid-segment vehicles.

The growing deployment of automation systems in vehicles lead to the higher integration of advanced electronic components, such as actuators, microcontrollers, and sensors, to enable in-vehicle communication.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Solder Materials Market: Increasing Adoption Of Automated Solutions For Soldering