Solid State Radar Market Worth $3.3 Billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by Meticu… – Press Release

Redding, California, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new market research report titled, “ Solid State Radar Market by Frequency Band, Dimension, Waveform, Application, and End User (Automotive, Aviation, and Other End User), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2030″, the global solid state radar market is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5452

Solid-state radar, or broadband radar, is the primary type of radar for modern tactical applications powered by semiconductor technology rather than a vacuum tube. This device is used across automotive, aviation, weather monitoring, and military & defense industries. It can be used for different applications, including detection, tracking and surveillance, weapon control and missile guidance, tracking and detecting satellites and spacecraft, weather conditions, and ship navigation.

The growth of this market is driven by the increased demand for advanced weather monitoring radars and the growing demand for solid state phased array radar systems from the defense sector. However, the high manufacturing cost may restrain the market’s growth. The growing demand for 3D solid-state radars and the surge in demand for air surveillance radars are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for stakeholders in the solid state radar market. Furthermore, the consistent development in countering existing radar technology is expected to pose a challenge to the growth of the solid state radar market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Solid State Radar Market

The COVID-19 pandemic created several challenges for the solid state radar market due to the lockdowns imposed during the second and third quarters of 2020. The pandemic lowered end users’ financial potential, which decreased the sales of different solid-state radar systems. However, in 2021, many industries, including automotive,…