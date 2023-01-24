Solomon Peña to stay behind bars as he awaits trial in shootings at New Mexico lawmakers houses





CNN

—



The failed Republican New Mexico state House candidate who is accused of masterminding shootings at Democratic officials’ homes will remain in jail as he awaits trial, a judge ruled Monday.

Second Judicial District Court Judge David Murphy said Solomon Peña poses a threat to the targets of the shootings and their family members. He also pointed to Peña’s history of felony convictions involving property crimes and the use of stolen vehicles, mirroring the tactics police say were used in the shootings in December and early January.

Prosecutor Natalie Lyon said Peña led a team that fired shots into the homes of elected officials. An investigator said Peña provided the guns used in the shootings, suggested the use of stolen cars to avoid being identified and was present at the fourth and final shooting.

Albuquerque Police Detective Conrad Griego, citing a…