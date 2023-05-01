Soluna Computing CEO John Belizaire Participates in the Water Tower Research Fir… – Press Release

Answers Additional Investor Frequently Asked Questions

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), SLNH, the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing, has made the recording available for the April 27th, 2023 Water Tower Research Fireside Chat with John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Computing, and incoming CEO of Soluna Holdings.

The following topics were discussed:

Project Dorothy 1A and 1B hosting, proprietary mining and joint venture discussions in progress with announcements to follow after final contracts are signed.

The outlook and next steps for Soluna now that Project Dorothy has been energized, including driving to corporate positive cashflow.

Soluna’s robust project pipeline and use of creative financing to execute on the pipeline.

This event recording can be found on Soluna’s website along with answers to questions that were not addressed in the allotted time for the webinar.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Soluna Holdings, Inc. may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is…