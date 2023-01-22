Somalia: US strike kills roughly 30 al-Shabaab fighters





CNN

—



The United States carried out a strike in Somalia that killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters, US Africa Command said in a statement Saturday.

US forces on Friday “conducted a collective self-defense strike” in support of Somalia National Army forces who were “engaged in heavy fighting following a complex, extended, intense attack by more than 100 al-Shabaab fighters,” the statement said, referring to the terror group linked to al Qaeda.

There were no US military present on the ground when the airstrike occurred, a US defense official said.

The strike occurred about 260 kilometers northeast of the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, near Galcad. US Africa Command assessed that no civilians were injured or killed due to the remote location.

The US has provided ongoing support to the Somali government since President Joe Biden approved a…