SomaLogic opens their first-ever proteomics grant program to APAC life sciences … – Press Release

Two winners will be awarded 40 human plasma or serum samples to be processed on the SomaScan® Platform at Genomax’s Singapore lab



SINGAPORE & BOULDER, Colo., May 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SomaLogic, Inc., a global leader in proteomics technology, today announced that it is sponsoring the Genomax Research Grant Award for researchers in Singapore. This effort is SomaLogic’s first grant in the APAC region. The winners of the award will receive proteomic data from SomaLogic’s 7,000-plex assay, which will be run at Singapore-based Molecular Genomics, a Genomax Technologies company. The Genomax site, opened in November 2022, was the first SomaLogic authorized site in Asia to offer the SomaScan® Platform.

The grant program, which was launched at the Asia Oceana Human Proteome Organisation (AOHUPO) meeting in Singapore, requires that researchers in academic, medical centers, pharmaceutical companies, and contract research organizations in life sciences, submit a proposal outlining how they will use the SomaScan Platform to expand their research goals in health or in a specific disease area. Two winners will be awarded 40 human plasma or serum samples to be processed on the SomaScan Platform at Genomax’s Singapore lab. Researchers can apply on SomaLogic’s website: http://somalogic.com/genomaxgrant2023.

While experts across the region have long embraced the value of genomics, life science researchers in Asia are now increasingly appreciating the power and the promise of proteomics in their discovery efforts. SomaLogic’s proprietary protein detection and analysis technology measures how proteins function and interact, supporting researchers in drug research and development, and biomarker identification efforts.

“Asia is an incredibly important and rapidly growing market because of their increasing focus on translational work in life sciences and clinical research,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Adam Taich. “We are excited to bring this inaugural grant program…