Some airfares are up by 50%. Here is find out how to discover financial savings

CNN

—



Spring break and a busy summer are rolling up fast for travelers after the post-holiday lull.

And if you’ve looked at flights lately, you’ve probably had a bit of a jolt. Or a big jolt if you’re hoping to fly to the Asia Pacific region.

Here’s what to expect from airfare as the busy travel season heats up and some tips on how to get a better deal when demand is sky-high.

US domestic fares right now are about 20% higher than they were in February last year when demand was still depressed, according to Hayley Berg, an economist at travel site Hopper.

Economy fares originating in the UK are up…