Somerset advise ECB home taking part in schedule ‘unacceptable’

Somerset have never won the County Championship title

Somerset have advised the English and Wales Cricket Board that the current domestic schedule is “unacceptable”.

The club’s response to the playing programme comes after a board meeting to discuss the ECB’s ongoing review into the men’s game.

A smaller top division in the County Championship and fewer days of cricket are among the review’s proposals.

Final recommendations are expected at the end of September with any changes agreed by all 18 counties.

Somerset say they “welcomed” the “overarching objective” of the review, led by Sir Andrew Strauss, which aims to deliver sustained success to the England side and help them become the best in the world in all formats within five years.

They were also unanimous in agreement that, after the impact of the pandemic and the current “macro-economic” challenges, reform was necessary “to ensure the game is sustainable in the short, medium and long terms”.

With each county set to continue playing…