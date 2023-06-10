Somerset bowler Shoaib Bashir extends contract till finish of 2025

Shoaib Bashir took three wickets in four overs against Gloucestershire in their T20 Blast match on Friday

Somerset bowler Shoaib Bashir has extended his contract until the end of 2025.

The 19-year-old off-spinner has appeared in Somerset’s past two T20 Blast matches and took 3-26 in their win over Gloucestershire.

“It’s been a good start to my first season and I’ve already learned a lot,” he told the club website. external-link

“I’m going to be taking things one step at a time, but the goal is obviously to break into the first team.”

Bashir – who played age group cricket for Surrey, Middlesex and Berkshire – signed his first contract with Somerset before the start of the 2023 season after a successful trial with their second XI last summer.

“Shoaib has a huge amount of potential”, said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

“We have all been really impressed with his attitude, work ethic and determination.

“He has fitted seamlessly into the environment and is an extremely popular member…