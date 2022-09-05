Sophia Smale: Will college be out for teenage Welsh bowler after starring at Lord’s?

Sophie Smale’s family have strong cricketing connections

There cannot be many good excuses for skipping your first day back at school.

But for rising cricket star Sophia Smale the chance to enhance her growing reputation might just be acceptable to her teachers.

The 17-year-old hopes to be in action at Hove for Western Storm against Southern Vipers in the one-day, 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy competition.

That will be the Newport schoolgirl’s first appearance since playing a crucial role for Oval Invincibles, as they beat Southern Brave to win the women’s Hundred at Lord’s on Saturday.

“There’s a Western Storm game at Hove on Friday so we’re travelling down on Thursday, so I’m not sure if I’m going to school yet, depending on if I get in that,” Smale told BBC Radio Wales.

“But I will be back in school on Monday (12 September).”

When she rejoins her classmates, Smale will have a tale of sporting prowess to tell that culminated in her taking the wicket of Smriti Mandhana, one of…