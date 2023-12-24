Sophie Day: Cricket’s artist who shone on the Girls’s Large Bash League

Sophie Day took 27 wickets at an average of 12.48 for Melbourne Stars in the 2023 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League

Many cricket lovers see the sport as one of art’s truest forms.

That is true for Melbourne Stars spin bowler Sophie Day perhaps more than it is for almost anyone else.

By night, Day, 25, has starred with the ball in hand, but by trade she is used to having a paintbrush in hand as a professional artist.

“It doesn’t really get much better,” said Day. “I’ve been able to work as a practising artist, as well as be a professional cricketer.”

Day’s breakthrough in cricket did not come until 2019, when she spent an English summer with Berkshire in the hope of winning a first contract with Victoria, pairing that spell with playing for Henley Cricket Club.

While there, she played as much as possible. By chance, she found herself in the same team as England captain Heather Knight, 2017 World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole, and current England star Lauren Bell.

“I really wanted a…