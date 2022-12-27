Sophie Luff on Christmas in Australia, grade cricket and being an abroad professional

Sophie Luff represented London Spirit during The Hundred in 2022

“It’s hot and there’s Christmas trees and all these decorations going up, it feels a bit weird.”

West country stalwart Sophie Luff is not spending this festive period in Lympsham, Somerset. Instead, she is more than 10,000 miles away in Parramatta, Sydney experiencing her first winter in Australia.

A self-confessed “home bird”, Luff has made quite the name for herself as one of the most recognisable and reliable cricketers on the domestic circuit.

The 29-year-old has scored in excess of 5,000 List A and Twenty20 runs, with most of those coming for Somerset and Western Storm in England.

But as the women’s game becomes increasingly professionalised, the opportunity to spend time in new environments abroad becomes both an attractive and available option for many players.

“It was never anything I really considered,” Luff confesses.

“I feel like I’ve had two really good winters since coming into the professional world where I’ve…