Sosei Heptares Operational Highlights and Consolidated Results for the Second Qu… – Press Release

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 4 August 2023 – Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565) provides an update on operational activities and reports its consolidated results for the second quarter and first half ended 30 June 2023. The full report can be found by clicking here.

Chris Cargill, President & CEO of Sosei Heptares, commented: “We begin the second half of 2023 as a much enlarged, transformed and energized organization with a clear strategy for success, following the completion of the fully funded acquisition of Idorsia’s pharmaceutical business in Japan and Asia-Pacific (ex-China).

“We are confident that the addition of this business – bringing an experienced team with extensive development capabilities and commercial expertise, along with selected product rights that include PIVLAZ®, an approved and fast-growing product, and daridorexant, for which J-NDA filing is expected in 2H 2023 – creates the ideal platform to deliver our revenue and growth goals in Japan and Asia-Pacific (ex-China).

“The acquired operation is also highly complementary to our world-leading GPCR-targeted discovery and early development business in the UK, allowing us to become a fully integrated organization, with the broad capabilities, expanded pipeline and lean and agile business model, capable of taking drugs from discovery to patients in Japan while opening new partnering opportunities globally.

“Our immediate focus is to integrate the businesses to ensure continued operational efficiency so that we can progress our expanded internal discovery and development programs, support our multiple partnered programs, and develop our commercial activities in Asia-Pacific (ex-China).

“We are confident that this integration will result in Sosei Heptares being well positioned to achieve its goal of becoming a new and dynamic leader in the Japanese biopharma industry, delivering life-changing medicines to patients globally and allowing us to create significant value to all our…