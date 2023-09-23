South Africa 8-13 Eire: Irish ship assertion World Cup win over holders in Paris

Mack Hansen, who scored against the Springboks in Dublin last year, touched down the first try of the game

South Africa: (3) 8 Try: Kolbe Pen: Libbok Ireland: (7) 13 Try: Hansen Con: Sexton Pens: Sexton, Crowley

Ireland remain in pole position to top Pool B after they beat holders South Africa in a low-scoring but riveting World Cup slugfest in Paris.

With Ireland struggling, Manie Libbok’s penalty edged South Africa ahead in the first half before Mack Hansen’s try.

Cheslin Kolbe hit back for the Boks but after Libbok failed to convert, Johnny Sexton’s penalty put Ireland ahead.

In a nail-biting finish, Ireland’s defence absorbed pressure before Jack Crowley’s penalty sealed an epic win.

At the end of a brutal and relentless Test battle, South Africa pushed for a match-winning try, but after being repelled by a heroic defensive effort from the world’s number one side, the Irish contingent in the 78,452 Stade de France crowd greeted a famous win with thunderous acclaim.

It is Ireland’s 16th…