South Africa: 8 individuals killed after gunmen open fireplace at party

Eight people were killed and three wounded after two gunmen entered a home and opened fire on a group of people celebrating a birthday at a home in South Africa on Sunday evening, according to the South African police service (SAPS).

The shooting happened in the southern port city of Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, and an investigation has been launched and a police manhunt is currently underway for the two unknown attackers, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu told CNN.

The homeowner is among the deceased, according to a statement by the SAPS.

Among those killed were three women and four men, the police service also said, adding that no arrests have been made.

Police said the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, will lead a delegation of…