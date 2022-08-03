South Africa beat Eire by 21 runs in T20 opener at Bristol

Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker tries to run out South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks

First Twenty20 international, Bristol: South Africa 211-5 (20 overs): Hendricks 74, Markram 56; Delany 2-31 Ireland 190-9 (20 overs): Tucker 78, Dockrell 43; Maharaj 2-29, Parnell 2-36, Shamsi 2-37 South Africa won by 21 runs Scorecard

Half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram helped South Africa to a 21-run win in the first of two Twenty20 internationals against Ireland.

Hendricks made 74 from 53 balls for his fourth successive Twenty20 fifty, and Markram 56 off just 27 deliveries, to help the Proteas reach 211-5.

Despite a fine batting display from Lorcan Tucker (78), Ireland fell well short of their target on 190-9.

The sides will meet again at Bristol on Friday.

Hendricks, who starred in his country’s recent series win over England, continued his fine form during the day-night match.

The opener shared a third-wicket partnership of 112 with Markram, who smashed five sixes during his innings.

Spin bowler Gareth…