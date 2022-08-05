South Africa beat Eire by 44 runs to finish Twenty20 double in Bristol

South Africa’s Aiden Markram in action against Ireland at Bristol

Second Twenty20 international, Bristol: South Africa 182-6 (20 overs): Hendricks 42, Klaasen 39, Miller 32*; Delany 2-24 Ireland 138 all out (18.5 overs): Tector 34, McCarthy 32, Stirling 28; Parnell 5-30, Pretorious 3-33 South Africa won by 44 runs Scorecard

South Africa beat Ireland by 44 runs to complete a double in the Twenty20 series in Bristol.

In-form opener Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 42 for the Proteas, for whom Heinrich Klaasen contributed 39, as they set a target of 182-6.

Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker both failed to score as Ireland languished at 2-2 in reply but Paul Stirling’s 28 and Harry Tector’s 34 saw them rally.

Barry McCarthy’s stubborn resistance with 32 helped Ireland to 138 all out.

Despite that gutsy effort from the tail-ender, Ireland were bowled out with seven balls to spare.

Wayne Parnell’s maiden five-wicket T20 international haul proved crucial, the left-arm quick taking 5-30 to help inflict…