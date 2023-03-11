South Africa beat West Indies in Johannesburg to win collection

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada delivers a ball during the second day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg


Kagiso Rabada took two wickets in three balls to start the collapse
South Africa v West Indies, 2nd Test, Johannesburg (day four)
South Africa 320 & 321: Bavuma 172, Mulder 42
West Indies 251 & 106: Da Silva 34; Coetzee 3-37, Harmer 3-45
South Africa won by 284 runs
Scorecard

South Africa cruised to a 284-run victory over West Indies after bowling out the visitors for 106 in Johannesburg.

After dismissing the hosts for 321 early on day four, West Indies collapsed to 34-6 at lunch.

Wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva provided some resistance alongside Jason Holder with a 48-run partnership.

But Gerald Coetzee dismissed both and South Africa cleaned up the tail to complete a 2-0 series win.

The day started with South Africa resuming on 287-7 but captain Temba Bavuma added just one run to his overnight score of 171 – his first Test century in seven years.

A quick-fire 16 from last man Kagiso Rabada took South Africa to 321 before he was caught and bowled by Holder.

Chasing 391 to win and level the…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR