South Africa beat West Indies in Johannesburg to win collection

Kagiso Rabada took two wickets in three balls to start the collapse

South Africa v West Indies, 2nd Test, Johannesburg (day four) South Africa 320 & 321: Bavuma 172, Mulder 42 West Indies 251 & 106: Da Silva 34; Coetzee 3-37, Harmer 3-45 South Africa won by 284 runs Scorecard

South Africa cruised to a 284-run victory over West Indies after bowling out the visitors for 106 in Johannesburg.

After dismissing the hosts for 321 early on day four, West Indies collapsed to 34-6 at lunch.

Wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva provided some resistance alongside Jason Holder with a 48-run partnership.

But Gerald Coetzee dismissed both and South Africa cleaned up the tail to complete a 2-0 series win.

The day started with South Africa resuming on 287-7 but captain Temba Bavuma added just one run to his overnight score of 171 – his first Test century in seven years.

A quick-fire 16 from last man Kagiso Rabada took South Africa to 321 before he was caught and bowled by Holder.

Chasing 391 to win and level the…