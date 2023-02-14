South Africa bus crash kills 20, dozens taken to hospital





A head-on collision between a bus and a cash-in-transit van left 20 people dead on Monday on a major road in South Africa’s northern Limpopo province, with dozens taken to hospital, transport officials and emergency medical company said.

After the crash, the bus rolled from a bridge on the N1 freeway into a river below, said ER24, whose paramedics were on the scene.

“Three people were found deceased by the roadside and 16 down by the river – all were declared dead on arrival,” ER24 said in a statement. “One patient, of the 69 passengers confirmed transported to hospital for various injuries, has since died,” it said.

The Limpopo transport department said the crash happened around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Monday and that the bus was carrying passengers from the town of Makhado to areas in the province’s Vhembe district.

Police divers have been…