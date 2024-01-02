South Africa cricket has ‘utmost respect’ for Take a look at cricket after New Zealand squad criticism

Wicketkeeper David Bedingham, who only made his Test debut on 26 December, will go to New Zealand as one of eight capped players

Cricket South Africa (CSA) says it has the “utmost respect” for Test cricket after they were criticised for naming a weakened squad for a tour of New Zealand.

The two-Test series starts on 3 February while South Africa’s premier T20 competition, the SA20, is ongoing.

South Africa’s 14-man squad contains seven uncapped players, including Neil Brand, who is set to captain the side.

CSA tried to reschedule the series but says the calendar made it impossible.

Seamer Duanne Olivier is the most experienced name in the squad, having played 15 Tests between 2017 and 2022, while batter Keegan Petersen has played 12 times.

In total the squad has 50 Test caps, while there are just three players – Petersen, David Bedingham and Zubayr Hamza – included from their ongoing Test series against India.

The Proteas won the opening Test of that series by an innings and 32 runs…