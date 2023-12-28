South Africa defeat India by an innings and 32 runs in first Take a look at match at Centurion

Virat Kohli was the last wicket to fall as India were bowled out for their fifth-lowest total against South Africa

India 245 (Rahul 101; Rabada 5-59) & 131 (Kohli 76; Burger 4-33) South Africa 408 (Elgar 185, Jansen 84*; Bumrah 4-65) South Africa win by an innings and 32 runs Scorecard

Virat Kohli’s defiant 76 failed to save India from being thrashed by an innings and 32 runs by South Africa in the first Test at Centurion.

India lost seven second-innings wickets in the evening session as they were bowled out for just 131 in 34.1 overs.

Kohli and Shubman Gill (26) were the only India batters into double figures as Nandre Burger (4-33) and Marco Jansen (3-36) did the damage.

The second and final Test starts on 3 January at Newlands in Cape Town.

India captain Rohit Sharma said his side’s performance after a defeat inside three days was “not good enough” and they “failed” to “come together collectively”.

“Guys have come here before, we understand what to expect from the conditions. Every individual…