South Africa Railway Locomotives and Rolling Stock Manufacturing Report 2023: In… – Press Release

This report focuses on freight and passenger rail transport and the manufacture of railway locomotives and rolling stock and includes information on the size and state of the industry, revenues, volumes, transport costs, investment and expansion and turnaround plans.

There are profiles of 27 companies including major state-owned players such as PRASA and Transnet, whose businesses include Transnet Freight Rail and Transnet Engineering, Gautrain operator Bombela and locomotives and rolling stock manufacturers such as Alstom and Gibela.

The rail industry has been plagued by ageing infrastructure and governance issues. Companies have continued to shift the transport of goods to road as the country’s rail system becomes increasingly unreliable.

The plan to open the rail network to private participation has failed to gain traction, with only one successful bidder to date. Theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure is rampant and locomotive availability is a major issue.

The loss-making state-owned Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), which is responsible for most passenger rail services in the country, and Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), have been involved in procurement irregularities and irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and poor governance, with ongoing investigations and appearances at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

State of Decline

South Africa’s railway industry is in a state of decline, as seen by the decrease in freight and passengers transported by train, with freight volumes the lowest recorded over the past decade, and the downward trend continuing. The dilapidated rail network is forcing more freight onto the country’s already overwhelmed and overburdened…