South Africa v Australia: Adam Zampa data joint-worst ODI bowling figures in vacationers’ defeat

South Africa 416-5 (50 overs): Klaasen 174 (83), Miller 82* (45), Van der Dussen 62 (65); Zampa 0-113 Australia 252 (34.5 overs): Carey 99 (77); Ngidi 4-51, Rabada 3-41 South Africa won by 164 runs, series level at 2-2 Scorecard

Australia’s Adam Zampa recorded the joint-worst bowling figures in one-day international cricket in a heavy 164-run defeat by South Africa.

Leg-spinner Zampa went for 0-113 from his 10 overs as South Africa smashed 416-5, their second-highest ODI score against Australia.

Wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a mammoth 174 runs off just 83 balls.

In reply Australia could only reach 252, despite 99 from Alex Carey.

The win for South Africa levels the five-match series at 2-2 before the final match at Johannesburg on Sunday.

Zampa’s figures equal compatriot Mark Lewis’ record for the worst-ever ODI bowling figures in this fixture in 2006.

His final over went for 26…