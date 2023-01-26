South Africa v England: Jofra Archer return headlines one-day collection

Jofra Archer (left) has not played international cricket for 22 months

Jofra Archer’s return headlines an otherwise low-key one-day series in South Africa that begins a crucial year for the England men’s team.

Fast bowler Archer, 27, is set to play for England for the first time in almost two years on Friday (11:00 GMT).

The three-match series begins a 2023 in which England will look to defend the 50-over World Cup and regain the Ashes.

The opener is in Bloemfontein, as is Sunday’s second game, before a finale in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The series is rescheduled from 2020, when England left South Africa after a number of positive coronavirus tests.

In order for it to be played, the inaugural season of the South Africa T20 league has taken an eight-day break and will recommence on 2 February.

This tour and England’s limited-overs trip to Bangladesh in March – also rescheduled from 2021 – come either side of a two-Test series in New Zealand in February, and only a handful of players are…