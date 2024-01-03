South Africa v India: Proteas dismissed for simply 55 at Newlands

South Africa’s lowest Test total is 30 which they made in 1896 and 1924

South Africa 55 (23.2 overs): Verreynne 15; Siraj 6-15, Mukesh 2-0, Bumrah 2-25 India: Yet to bat Scorecard

India dismissed South Africa for just 55 – the Proteas’ lowest total since 1932 – on day one of the second Test in Cape Town.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj finished with career-best figures of 6-15 as the hosts were skittled in 23.2 overs on a lively, bouncy pitch.

Kyle Verreynne top-scored with 15 as just two batters made double figures.

Opener Dean Elgar, captaining South Africa in his final Test before retiring, was bowled by Siraj for two.

Siraj also dismissed Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Marco Jansen and Verreynne – all five caught either by the wicketkeeper or in the slips.

Jasprit Bumrah took 2-25 and Mukesh Kumar 2-0 .

South Africa, who won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs, had opted to bat after winning the toss.

It was the Proteas’ lowest total in a Test since they were dismissed for 45 by…