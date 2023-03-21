South Africa v West Indies: Heinrich Klaasen century helps hosts win inside 30 overs

Heinrich Klaasen’s century was his second in one-day internationals

Third one-day international, Potchefstroom West Indies 260 all out (48.2 overs): King 72 (72); Jansen 2-46, Fortuin 2-46 South Africa 264-6 (29.3 overs): Klaasen 119* (61); Joseph 3-50 South Africa won by four wickets Scorecard

Heinrich Klaasen hit a 54-ball century as South Africa raced to a four-wicket win over West Indies in the third one-day international in Potchefstroom.

Chasing 261 to win, Klaasen came to the crease at 80-4 but smacked an unbeaten 119 as South Africa won in 29.3 overs.

It is the fastest any side has chased more than 250 in a men’s ODI.

West Indies were bowled out for 260 with Brandon King making 72 and left-arm seamer Marco Jansen and spinner Bjorn Fortuin both taking 2-46.

The series finishes 1-1 after the opening ODI was washed out.

South Africa will now face the Netherlands on 31 March and 2 April, with the games deciding who earns the eighth and final automatic qualification spot for October’s…