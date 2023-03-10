South Africa v West Indies: Hosts’ captain Temba Bavuma hits first century in seven years

|South Africa v West Indies, 2nd Test, Johannesburg (day three)
|South Africa 320 & 287-7: Bavuma 171 not out, Mulder 42
|West Indies 251
|South Africa lead West Indies by 356 runs with 3 wickets remaining
|Scorecard
Temba Bavuma tried to “stay in the moment” before claiming his second Test century – and first in seven years.
South Africa’s new Test captain ended Friday on 171 not out to help his team into a strong position on day three of the second Test against West Indies.
Bavuma has hit 20 half-centuries in 56 Tests but his only previous century was against England in January 2016.
“It has been a long journey,” said the 32-year-old. “There have been a lot more downs than ups.”
Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder put on a sixth-wicket stand of 103 to help the hosts to 287-7 in their second innings at the Wanderers Stadium, giving them an overall lead of 356.
Bavuma, who replaced Dean Elgar as the Proteas’ Test…