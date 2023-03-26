South Africa v West Indies: Johnson Charles hits 39-ball century, beating Chris Gayle’s file

Charles’ previous high score was 84 in his T20s

Second T20 international, Centurion: West Indies 258-5 (20 overs): Charles 118 (46) South Africa: Yet to bat Scorecard

Johnson Charles broke Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest men’s T20 hundred for West Indies by hitting a 39-ball century against South Africa.

Charles beat Gayle to the landmark by eight balls, also making it the joint fourth fastest ton in men’s T20s.

The right-hander was eventually out for 118 from 46 balls but his score helped his side post 258-5 in Centurion – their highest score in men’s T20s.

Charles hit 10 fours and 11 sixes before being bowled by Marco Jansen.

South Africa’s David Miller, India’s Rohit Sharma and Sudesh Wickramasekara of Czech Republic jointly hold the record for the fastest hundred in men’s T20s, reaching three figures in 35 balls.

Charles equalled the next best effort, also achieved by Zeeshan Kukikhel of Hungary against Austria and Romania’s Sivakumar Periyalwar against Turkey.

The 34-year-old came…