South African Parliament votes in opposition to Ramaphosa impeachment investigation



Johannesburg

CNN

—



South African President Ramaphosa survived a move to start impeachment proceedings against him in a vote in parliament on Tuesday.

The move was widely expected, after the top leadership ruling African National Congress (ANC) called on their parliamentary caucus to block the investigation.

One by one, MPs were asked to articulate their vote in person after requests to hold the vote in secret will ruled out by the Speaker of Parliament.

There were a few ‘yes’ votes from ANC members, and a couple of no-shows, but their caucus largely held together. Opposition parties were mostly unified on calling for an impeachment enquiry. The vote required a simple majority.

The vote came after an independent panel independent panel found there is initial evidence that he could have violated his oath of office.

The findings relate to…