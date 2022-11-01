South African sides set new T20 world report

Titans batter Dewald Brevis hit the joint third-highest T20 score, and the highest by a South African

Teenager Dewald Brevis starred as South African sides Titans and Knights set a new world record for the most runs scored in a Twenty20 cricket match.

The collective total of 501 beat the previous world record of 497, set in a New Zealand provincial game between Otago (249) and Central Districts (248) in 2016.

Opener Brevis hit a mammoth 162 off only 57 balls as he helped his Pretoria-based Titans franchise to a massive 271-3 before the Knights, from Bloemfontein, replied with 230-9.

Brevis, who has been nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ after former South Africa great AB de Villiers, smashed 13 fours and 13 sixes in his innings in the domestic T20 Challenge match in Potchefstroom.

The 19-year-old continued his spectacular upward career curve by registering the joint third-highest T20 score, behind legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle (175 not out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013) and…