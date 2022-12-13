South Korea says crypto fugitive Do Kwon is hiding in Serbia



Hong Kong

CNN

—



Do Kwon, a disgraced tycoon behind the collapse of the TerraUSD and Luna coins that roiled the crypto assets market in May, is hiding in Serbia, according to South Korean prosecutors who are seeking to take him into custody.

Kwon, a South Korean national, had made his way from Singapore, where he was living while running the blockchain platform Terraform Labs, to Dubai and finally to Serbia, a spokesperson for the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office told CNN on Tuesday.

The office became aware that Kwon was in Serbia in November and was tracking him, according to the spokesperson, adding that it was seeking assistance from the Serbian government to arrest and extradite him.

In September, a South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for him, after he was accused of fraud by investors in the wake of the collapse of his company.

Kwon has…