South Koreans are about to get a yr or two youthful, due to a brand new legislation

South Koreans are about to get a year or two younger, thanks to a new law passed on Thursday that aims to standardize how age is calculated in the country.

At present it’s common for South Koreans to have not just one age, but three – an “international age,” a “Korean age” and a “calendar age.”

But to end confusion, the country’s parliament has decreed that from June 2023 all official documents must use the standard “international age.”

That move, which follows a long-running debate over the issue, will bring the country into line with most of the rest of the world and cut down on legal discrepancies that arise from the use of three different systems.

In South Korea, a person’s “international age” refers to the number of years since they were born, and starts at zero – the same system used in most other…