‘South Park’ lawsuit: Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount for $500 million



New York

CNN

—



Warner Bros. Discovery filed a lawsuit against Paramount Friday, claiming the rival media company breached its half-billion-dollar exclusivity contract with HBO Max by airing “South Park” on its own streaming platform, Paramount+.

HBO Max is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns CNN.

Nearly all “South Park” episodes air first on Paramount-owned Comedy Central. In 2019, Paramount and “South Park’s” creators together auctioned off streaming rights to the show’s first 23 seasons plus three new 10-episode seasons to HBO Max.

Prior to Discovery’s 2022 merger with Warner Bros., WarnerMedia, then owned by AT&T, agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million for exclusive streaming rights for each “South Park” episode, the suit alleges. The first episodes of “South Park” season 24 were to be delivered in March 2020. Then came the pandemic,…