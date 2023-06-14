Southampton’s Ageas Bowl to host Ashes Check for first time in 2027

The Ageas Bowl, the home of Hampshire, was built in 2001 and redeveloped in 2008 in order to be able to host Test matches

The Ageas Bowl will host a men’s Ashes Test match for the first time in 2027 – but Headingley and Old Trafford must wait until 2031 to do so again.

Venues for England’s home internationals from 2025 to 2031 were announced on Wednesday.

The Southampton venue will be the 10th UK ground to host a men’s Ashes Test.

It will also host a Women’s Ashes Test in 2031 as part of a multi-format series, with Headingley hosting a women’s Test in 2027.

Trent Bridge, The Oval and Lord’s will host men’s Ashes Tests in 2027 and 2031.

Edgbaston has been included on the list of Ashes host venues for 2027. But Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens and the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street will not host a Test match in the seven-year cycle covered by the announcements.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced allocations over a seven-year period rather than the previous five in order to give…