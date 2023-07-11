Southeast Asia Chemical Industry 2023-2032: Vietnam to Strive for an Average Gro… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Research Report on Southeast Asia Chemical Industry 2023-2032” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

With the economic development of Southeast Asian countries, the demand for various chemical products is also gradually growing, promoting the development of the chemical industry in Southeast Asia.

Taking Vietnam as an example, in 2022 Vietnam released the “Vietnam Chemical Industry Development Strategy 2030” (Resolution No. 726/QD-TTg), striving for an average growth rate of 10%-11% in the chemical industry by 2030, and expecting that by 2040, Vietnam will adopt advanced technologies to produce products that meet international standards and participate deeply in the global value chain.

The degree of development of the chemical industry in Southeast Asia varies greatly from country to country. For example, Singapore is one of the world’s major energy and chemical centers, with about 100 global chemical companies operating in Singapore, the chemical industry has also become the second largest industry in Singapore’s manufacturing sector.

Vietnam’s chemical industry, on the other hand, is developing rapidly, but with relatively backward technology and low labor productivity, it cannot meet the needs of other economic sectors and has great potential for future growth.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of nearly 700 million by the end of 2022, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to this analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$79,000 in 2022.

While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2022. The…