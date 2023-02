Southland Announces Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange – Southland Holdings… – Press Release

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southland Holdings, Inc. SLND (“Southland”), announced today it intends to transfer the listing of its common stock and its listed warrants to the NYSE American exchange (“NYSE American”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). Southland expects that the listing and trading of its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq will end at market close on March 1, 2023, and that trading will commence on NYSE American at market open on March 2, 2023, under the current ticker symbols “SLND” and “SLNDW”, respectively.



About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services across North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

On February 14, 2023, Southland consummated the business combination contemplated by an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated May 25, 2022 (the “Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, a subsidiary of Southland merged with and into Southland Holdings LLC, with Southland Holdings LLC surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southland. The Southland Holdings LLC management team remained in place upon the closing of the business combination. At such time, Southland (formerly known as Legato Merger Corp. II) changed its name changed to Southland Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland’s…