Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Meat Substitutes Bolste… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Soy Protein Market, By Product Type, By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global market for soy protein had a size of USD 6.56 billion in 2021 and is predicted to experience a revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The market’s revenue growth is propelled by several factors, including an increasing number of fitness enthusiasts and a trend toward healthy eating habits.

Additionally, the market is driven by a growing working population and a rise in the number of vegans. Soy protein is a complete source of protein found in soybeans, containing 90% protein, and helps with weight loss, muscle building, and energy increase. Soy protein is comparable to animal proteins like eggs, chicken, and dairy products and caters to the protein requirements of vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians.

Consumer awareness of the benefits of soy protein is increasing, which is expected to positively impact market revenue growth. Soybeans contain fiber, zinc, iron, calcium, B vitamins, and all eight essential amino acids.

Moreover, the trend towards healthy living is boosting the market revenue growth as consumers expand their preference for plant-based protein products. Soy protein is a perfect option for those with special dietary needs, such as lactose intolerance, and vegans and vegetarians. Furthermore, consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and sensitive to animal welfare, leading to a shift to plant-based protein products.

Soy protein is used in a variety of foods, including infant formulas, meat analogs, salad dressings, soups, breakfast cereals, frozen desserts, pet foods, cheeses, pasta, whipped topping, and non-dairy creamer, resulting in its rapid adoption by consumers. Additionally, the market share of the product is expected to rise in response to growing concern for pet health and increasing pet…