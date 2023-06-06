Space Auto Secures Series A Funding Backed by Global Business Leader John Paul D… – Press Release

DALLAS, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Space Auto, the new integrated software and marketing solution for car dealerships, announced that the company has secured a Series A funding round with a group of investors that includes Global Business Leader and Philanthropist John Paul DeJoria.



The funding is earmarked specifically for building out dynamic AI automation across Space Auto’s website, retailing, and CRM software products to exponentially improve the car buying process for both consumers and dealerships.

“Welcome to the future of AI in car dealerships. Space Auto’s advanced software system not only makes life easier by unifying all of the different technologies that dealers have to use right now into one, but also saves dealers on cost, helps dealers make more money, and makes the customer service process a lot simpler than it is right now,” said DeJoria. “I think Space Auto offers incredible products, not only for dealers but also for their customers, who will greatly benefit as well. Space Auto is a must in my mind for every dealership in the country because they can only benefit from this unique software. That is why I invested in this fabulous company.”

John Paul DeJoria is co-founder of Paul Mitchell, founder of Patrón Tequila, and founder of John Paul Pet. In addition to investing in Space Auto, he is a current special advisor to the company.

“We are incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the wisdom and business strategy of each of our new partners, including none other than John Paul DeJoria,” said Matthew Lance, CFO of Space Auto. “His relentless pursuit of growth and building first-class, global products and brands, combined with a knack for cultivating kindness in business culture, makes him an ideal partner. Space Auto is a driving force for a new generation AI in automotive retail. This partnership will allow us to expand our offerings while staying true to our mission of reimagining the car buying experience.”

