Spain 2-1 Sweden: La Roja attain their first Ladies’s World Cup last with dramatic win

All three goals came in the final 10 minutes of the semi-final

Spain beat Sweden to reach their first Women’s World Cup final in a dramatic finish in Auckland.

Captain Olga Carmon scored an 89th-minute winner to spark wild scenes of jubilation among their supporters at Eden Park.

Sweden – who have now lost back-to-back World Cup semi-finals – had equalised through Rebecka Blomqvist just 93 seconds earlier and it looked like the match would be going to extra time.

A game of few chances had sparked into life when substitute Salma Paralluelo, 19, gave Spain the lead with just 10 minutes remaining.

They will face England or hosts Australia in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

