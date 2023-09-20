Spain gamers agree to finish boycott earlier than Nations League video games

Victor Francos answers questions from reporters

Most of the Spain team have agreed to end their boycott, says secretary of state for sports Victor Francos.

The agreement was reached at 05:00 local time on Wednesday after more than seven hours of meetings.

Francos said the Spanish football federation (RFEF) had committed to “immediate and profound changes”.

Two of the 23 players named in the squad for this month’s Nations League games – Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro – have left the squad.

The rest of the players began the boycott after then RFEF president Luis Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s triumph over England in the Women’s World Cup final on 20 August.

The kiss, which Hermoso said was not consensual, led to Rubiales’ resignation, while Spain manager Jorge Vilda was sacked.

Spain are due to play Sweden on Friday and Switzerland on Tuesday.

Francos, the head of the Spanish government’s national sports agency (CSD), said: “It is good news to be able to say that the…