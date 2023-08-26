Spain head coach Jorge Vilda criticises ‘inappropriate’ Luis Rubiales

Luis Rubiales (left) and Jorge Vilda celebrated together in the aftermath of the former’s kiss on Hermoso, which the player has confirmed was non-consensual

Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning head coach Jorge Vilda has criticised suspended football federation president Luis Rubiales, calling the moment he kissed squad member Jennifer Hermoso “inappropriate and unacceptable”.

Vilda’s entire coaching staff have resigned in protests against Rubiales , but Vilda himself has not stepped down despite his latest comments.

The coach was spotted applauding at the Spanish federation’s extraordinary general assembly on Friday, when Rubiales gave an emphatic speech in which he repeatedly insisted he would not resign and claimed to be the victim of “social assassination”.

The two had been allies after Rubiales stood by Vilda in September 2022 when 15 national-team players pulled out of the squad, saying that the manager’s management was affecting their emotional state and health.

Of those 15, only…