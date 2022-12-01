Spain letter bombs: Safety as prime minister and US embassy focused



Madrid

CNN

—



Spain said Thursday it was boosting security measures after a series of letter bombs was discovered in the country, including one that was sent to Spain’s prime minister last week and another to the US embassy.

The sixth and latest bomb was detected Thursday afternoon and sent to the US embassy in Madrid. It was intercepted at around 12.30 p.m. local time at the security post of the embassy, a police source told CNN.

The envelope was detonated in a controlled environment, according to two US officials. No one was injured in the process, the officials said.

“We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” Jamie Martin, a spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Madrid, told CNN.

Security was increased at the embassy after suspicious packages were sent to other embassies Wednesday, a US official said.

A…