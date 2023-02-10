Spain will provide citizenship to freed political prisoners from Nicaragua





Spain will offer a path to citizenship for 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners who were recently released from prison and many of whom were sent to the United States on Thursday, a spokesman for Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN.

The spokesman did not immediately respond to a CNN question regarding the details of the offer, including how quickly they could receive citizenship. The spokesman spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing local professional norms.

Questions have mounted on the fate of the more than 200 new arrivals to the US, who were also stripped of their Nicaraguan citizenship on Thursday.

Their release followed years of repression by the Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega. The authoritarian leader has jailed dozens of opposition figures and activists, particularly in the lead up to the last elections in November of 2021.

US…