Spanish authorities consider deadly machete assault suspect acted alone



Madrid

CNN

—



Spanish authorities believe the Moroccan suspect in a deadly machete attack at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras Wednesday acted alone in the assault, which is being investigated as a suspected terror attack.

“The police investigation is going at a rapid pace. There are not third parties involved in the events,” Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said in Stockholm Thursday, as he entered a European Union meeting there.

The suspect carried out the attack at the churches of San Isidro and Our Lady of Palma in Algeciras Wednesday night, killing a church sacristan and wounded a priest, according to the ministry.

Spain’s National Court in Madrid has begun an investigation “as a suspected terrorist attack” in relation to the assault, the court press office said.

The suspect, arrested shortly after the fatal attack…