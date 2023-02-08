Sparkling Bottled Water Market is Predicted to Register a CAGR of 7.5% by 2033 |… – Press Release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global sparkling bottled water market is projected to have a high-paced CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the sparkling bottled water market is expected to be US$ 45.4 billion in 2023. The value of the sparkling bottled water market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 93.6 billion, by the year 2033.



The sparkling bottled water wave is a microcosm of a bigger trend in the non-alcoholic beverage market. The trend is toward more health-conscious customers and a massive movement towards healthy and nutritious beverages. People are switching to sparkling water owing to the presence of a number of minerals in the product, including sodium, magnesium, and calcium, as they become more conscious of the value of living a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the substance offers a variety of benefits, including the ability to enhance digestion and maybe treat constipation.

Several studies have found that sparkling water is not as bad for your teeth and bones as soda. As a result, consumers may regard carbonated water as a healthy alternative to soda and other carbonated drinks. Furthermore, a surge in the quantity of commercials for sparkling bottled water has played an essential part in increasing brand visibility in recent years. These advertisements emphasize the product’s quality and hydration advantages, as well as its taste and ease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes was the direct cause of about 1.5 million deaths. Additionally, according to WHO data, 39 million children under the age of five were overweight or obese in 2020. The rising number of diabetic and obese patients, as well as rising levels of pollution in drinking water, are driving the expansion of the sparkling bottled water industry. Furthermore, the growing awareness of the health risks…